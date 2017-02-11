Tulsa Sets High-Temperature Records Saturday

Tulsa set a record Saturday for the warmest temperature ever on February 11.

The temperature topped out at 86 degrees in Tulsa on Saturday, beating the old record of 77 set in 1951.

The low temperature Saturday morning also set a record. The low temperature Saturday morning was 62, well above the old record of 54 set in 1915.

The heat has been setting records all across Oklahoma. Friday's high temperature of 94 degrees at the Beaver Mesonet site broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded for this early in the year, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

The previous record was set in Cloud Chief and Guthrie reaching 93 degrees on February 1, 1911.