Tulsa Sets High-Temperature Records Saturday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Sets High-Temperature Records Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Graphic showing the records set Saturday. Graphic showing the records set Saturday.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa set a record Saturday for the warmest temperature ever on February 11.

The temperature topped out at 86 degrees in Tulsa on Saturday, beating the old record of 77 set in 1951.

The low temperature Saturday morning also set a record. The low temperature Saturday morning was 62, well above the old record of 54 set in 1915.

The heat has been setting records all across Oklahoma. Friday's high temperature of 94 degrees at the Beaver Mesonet site broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded for this early in the year, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

The previous record was set in Cloud Chief and Guthrie reaching 93 degrees on February 1, 1911.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.