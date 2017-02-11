New USS Tulsa Christened By Former Mayor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Image of the USS Tulsa in Mobile, Alabama. Image of the USS Tulsa in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, Alabama -

It's official! The USS Tulsa is ready for duty! The sponsor of the ship, former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor, christened the ship this morning as it's welcomed into the Navy.

"It means so much to me emotionally both because of the city because of my father's naval service and the amazing men and women of the navy and at Austal who have made this an incredible, really once in a lifetime, of course, experience," said Kathy Taylor, former Tulsa Mayor.

The once in a lifetime experience shared by current Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum, who says this ship is a source of pride for the city.

"We have a long legacy of military service in Tulsa but also a really active and involved veterans community in Tulsa, We're a city that really honors service and sacrifice and so to have the opportunity to be associated with the folks that are going to serve on this ship is just a huge honor for us," he said.

According to the US Navy, the 419-foot aluminum combat ship boasts superior sea-keeping, endurance and speed needed to support future military missions.
Something Taylor says she thinks is comparable to Tulsa.

This ship represents the strength and adaptability of Tulsa and it's citizens and they have embraced it fully," Taylor said.

This is the 3rd ship in history to be named after the city. 

Austal says the USS Tulsa will launch in mid-March and is scheduled for delivery in 2018.

