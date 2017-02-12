Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler In Fight With Child's Mom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler In Fight With Child's Mom

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
James Gabriel Beach mug shot. James Gabriel Beach mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he endangered his 2-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute with her mother. James Beach was booked on complaints of third-degree arson, arson endangering a human life and child endangerment.

An arrest report states Beach, 29, became angry with his child's mother when she attempted to leave their apartment Saturday night, February 11, 2017. He reportedly jumped on the hood of her moving vehicle while holding their toddler.

The mother went to Beach's brother's house, and police say Beach put the child in bed and left her unattended while pursuing the woman. While at the brother's apartment, he tried to assault her but was restrained by the brother, the arrest and booking report states.

Police say Beach then went back to his apartment and set fire to some of the woman's clothing, placing them in the fireplace and using lighter fluid.

Police said he admitted to setting the fire in an attempt to get the mother of his child to come home. He also reportedly admitted to leaving the child unattended and trying to stop the vehicle while holding her.

Beach is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.