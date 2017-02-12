Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler In Fight With Child's Mom

A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he endangered his 2-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute with her mother. James Beach was booked on complaints of third-degree arson, arson endangering a human life and child endangerment.

An arrest report states Beach, 29, became angry with his child's mother when she attempted to leave their apartment Saturday night, February 11, 2017. He reportedly jumped on the hood of her moving vehicle while holding their toddler.

The mother went to Beach's brother's house, and police say Beach put the child in bed and left her unattended while pursuing the woman. While at the brother's apartment, he tried to assault her but was restrained by the brother, the arrest and booking report states.

Police say Beach then went back to his apartment and set fire to some of the woman's clothing, placing them in the fireplace and using lighter fluid.

Police said he admitted to setting the fire in an attempt to get the mother of his child to come home. He also reportedly admitted to leaving the child unattended and trying to stop the vehicle while holding her.

Beach is being held on a $30,000 bond.