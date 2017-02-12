Suspect Treated For K-9 Bite After Tulsa Police Pursuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect Treated For K-9 Bite After Tulsa Police Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
The suspect is loaded on an ambulance. The suspect is loaded on an ambulance.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man accused of driving a stolen car ends up in the hospital after leading police on a chase. When police caught up to the man, a K-9 bit him in the arm.

He's in the hospital right now and police say he's expected to be OK. This all started near Pine and Sheridan when an officer noticed a stolen SUV and tried to pull the driver over. The man kept driving.

Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near 4th and Yale around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017. The driver and a girl in the car ran away - but police caught up to them, and that's when the K-9 bit the man's arm. 

Police say they plan to arrest the man for having the stolen SUV.  They took the juvenile to the Community Intervention Center.

Officers say TPD's helicopter was a big help from the air, monitoring where the driver was going. 

"The police helicopter is great in situations such as these where they allow us to back off to create a greater safety," said Sergeant Stephanie Aldridge.

Police did not release the juvenile female's name, and we will update this story with the man's name as that information is confirmed.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.