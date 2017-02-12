Suspect Treated For K-9 Bite After Tulsa Police Pursuit

A man accused of driving a stolen car ends up in the hospital after leading police on a chase. When police caught up to the man, a K-9 bit him in the arm.

He's in the hospital right now and police say he's expected to be OK. This all started near Pine and Sheridan when an officer noticed a stolen SUV and tried to pull the driver over. The man kept driving.

Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near 4th and Yale around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017. The driver and a girl in the car ran away - but police caught up to them, and that's when the K-9 bit the man's arm.

Police say they plan to arrest the man for having the stolen SUV. They took the juvenile to the Community Intervention Center.

Officers say TPD's helicopter was a big help from the air, monitoring where the driver was going.

"The police helicopter is great in situations such as these where they allow us to back off to create a greater safety," said Sergeant Stephanie Aldridge.

Police did not release the juvenile female's name, and we will update this story with the man's name as that information is confirmed.