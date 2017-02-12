Downtown Tulsa Sobriety Checkpoint Nets 9 Arrests

A downtown DUI checkpoint ended with seven arrests overnight for driving under the influence and two for other complaints. Tulsa Police set up the checkpoint at 8th and Cincinnati.

They checked 246 vehicles as part of the ENDUI program.

Police also wrote 126 citations, made a felony drug arrest, a felony warrant arrest and one misdemeanor drug arrest. Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office all assisted TPD.

Overtime funding was provided by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office DUI Enforcement Grant.

