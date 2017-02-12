Three Stabbed In Downtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Stabbed In Downtown Tulsa

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say three people were hurt in a stabbing that took place in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning on a sidewalk near 5th and Cincinnati. Officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

Two men and a woman were hurt, but police expect them to be OK.

"They'd been in an altercation with a couple of other people," said Corporal J.D. Curran. He wasn't sure what the people were arguing about, only that it ended in three people being cut.

"According to EMSA, none of the injuries were life threatening," he said.

The stabbing victims went to Iron Gate Ministries for help, and staff there called police, according to Maggie at Iron Gate.

Police are searching for a man and woman who ran off from the scene. Curran said the people involved were homeless. 

All three of the victims were taken to the hospital.

