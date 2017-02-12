Woman Checking Phone Flips Her SUV, Tulsa Police Say

She is loaded into an ambulance.

A woman flipped her SUV after police say she was checking her phone.

Police say a distracted driver crashed into a parked car in a neighborhood near Pine and Denver around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, February 12. Tulsa police say the woman was looking down at her phone when she hit the car and flipped her SUV.

The woman was trapped for short time until firefighters managed pry open the back of her SUV. She then crawled out on her own.

Police say officers gave her a ticket for inattentive driving.