Sallisaw Boy Killed In ATV Crash

News

Sallisaw Boy Killed In ATV Crash

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A young male was killed after being thrown from a four-wheeler in Sequoyah County Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His name and age have not been released.

According to a collision report, four Sallisaw juveniles - three males and one female - were on a 2015 Polaris Razor on land belonging to the Corps of Engineers. The land is located about 7 miles south and 1 mile east of Muldrow.  

Troopers said a 17-year-old male was driving on a trail when the right side of the ATV went down into a ravine. The four-wheeler overturned, and one of the passengers was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS, the collision report states. 

The other two passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a boy whose age is not listed, weren't hurt.

The condition of the driver before the wreck and the cause of the fatal crash are under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

