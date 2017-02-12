Tulsa Building Badly Damaged After Fire

A Tulsa building was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Tulsa firefighters were called to the building fire at 14100 East Apache Sunday afternoon.

A tweet by the fire department said the building was fully engulfed upon arrival. After they put the fire out, fire crews said the building was a total loss.

An investigation is underway now to determine the cause. No one was inside the building, TFD said.

High winds and dry conditions have led to a two-week burn ban in much of the state.

