Company Car Goes Off Ledge On Tulsa's Cherry Street

A driver was backing out of a parking spot on Cherry Street when this happened.

A car rolled off a ledge in a parking lot at 15th and Peoria Sunday. It happened in the parking lot of Jason's Deli around 12:30 p.m.

The driver said she was about to back out but put the car in neutral, and it rolled off the ledge. It was one of the few parking spots in the Cherry Street corner lot that don't have a bumper to keep that from happening, according to Emory Bryan, News On 6.

A wrecker dragged the car back into the parking lot with some damage to the bottom and front of the vehicle, which the woman said is a company car.