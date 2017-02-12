Traveling Minister Encourages Acceptance Of Different Faiths

A man dedicated to explaining Islam to Christians says the view of the religion is skewed right now.

He spoke to a Tulsa church today encouraging more mission work, but he also wants people to be accepting of others of different faiths.

When you walk into Tulsa Christian Fellowship it's easy to spot reminders of the church's missionary work.

Flags hanging from the ceiling represent each country church members have been to, or are in right now.

A map on the wall points to places around the world with current mission trips.

Greg Livingstone is an ordained minister with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, in town for the Tulsa Christian Fellowship's annual mission conference.

Church leaders said it's meant to keep the vision for their missionaries alive.

Livingstone told church members Sunday that he's encouraged by the number of missions they go on.

Some are in predominately Muslim countries, like Mauritania.

Livingstone has spent his life traveling all over the world introducing Christianity to Muslims and said some Americans view them incorrectly.

"The main thing I'd like people to understand is that Muslims are people," Livingstone said.

He said the best way to do that is to start conversations.

"If some Muslims are in your neighborhood or in your business, reach out to them, welcome them," Livingstone said.

Livingstone encourages people to go beyond what makes headlines and get to know people who practice Islam, whether they're on the other side of the world, or right here in Tulsa.

"Bombings and killings is what people absorb. And they're not seeing the 90 percent of normal-life of Muslims, just trying to get through life like the rest of us," he said.