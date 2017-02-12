Expo Square's Versatility Brings Money-Making Events To Tulsa

The Expo square plays a major role in helping circulate millions of dollars through Tulsa's economy.

Vision Tulsa money will help create an even bigger economic boost for their facility.

Representatives say the wide variety of activities bring people into locally and nationally and that means big bucks for Tulsa.

From the Tulsa state fair to gun shows, bike shows and just about anything else, Expo Square has seen it.

"The river spirit expo is truly one of a kind," said Expo Square Marking Director Amanda Blair.

Blair said on any given week, an upwards of eight separate events can be happening at once.

The events are often spread throughout the expo, the pavilion and even the multiple barns.

She said they like it that way.

"We have 45 full-time employees and we have about 75 part-time employees, so we are definitely in event mode all the time every day," Blair said.

Since the expo center's opening, they've expanded by square feet and by capabilities.

"We can move dirt in and out, stalls in and out, move arena. Anything from a gun show to a horse show to a consumer show," she said.

Blair said with so much happening all year long, the expo and fair grounds helps bring about $140 million into Tulsa's economy.

That's through the people coming into town staying in hotels, shopping and eating.

She said sees that number growing. Last April voters approved the vision package extension.

It allocates $30 million for expo and fairgrounds improvements.

"So we are really excited to be able to invest in this facility and continuing to grow and expand and bringing more events to Tulsa and hopefully increasing that economic impact in the future," Blair said.

The expo project is one of about 37 projects already funded and expected to be finished within the first five years.

