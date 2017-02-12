Jenks Police: Road Work May Cause Delays This Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Police: Road Work May Cause Delays This Week

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Jenks Police said drivers can expect lane closures on a few Jenks streets on Monday and Tuesday as workers install new lane striping and to set up new traffic signals. 

JPD said the lane closures will take place on Elm at the Creek Turnpike and on Aquarium Drive/101st Street so contractors can install the new lane striping and do the final set up for the new traffic signals at that particular interchange. 

The lane closures will be moving as the contractor completes different portions of the project, police said. 

Contractors will be working on Elm Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. They'll be working on Aquarium Drive/101st Street and the on/off ramps from the turnpike before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

Jenks police said there will be lanes open in all directions and for all turning lanes at all times but to expect delays in the area while the crews are working. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.