Jenks Police: Road Work May Cause Delays This Week

Jenks Police said drivers can expect lane closures on a few Jenks streets on Monday and Tuesday as workers install new lane striping and to set up new traffic signals.

JPD said the lane closures will take place on Elm at the Creek Turnpike and on Aquarium Drive/101st Street so contractors can install the new lane striping and do the final set up for the new traffic signals at that particular interchange.

The lane closures will be moving as the contractor completes different portions of the project, police said.

Contractors will be working on Elm Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. They'll be working on Aquarium Drive/101st Street and the on/off ramps from the turnpike before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

Jenks police said there will be lanes open in all directions and for all turning lanes at all times but to expect delays in the area while the crews are working.