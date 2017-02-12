City Of Glenpool Breaks Ground On New Soccer Complex

Glenpool Mayor Tim Fox speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook

Concept for the new South County Soccer Complex that will be built in Glenpool. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook

Glenpool city leaders broke ground Saturday for the city's new $1.2 million soccer complex.

The South County Soccer Complex will be constructed west of the South County Recreation Center, which is located at 13800 S. Peoria in Glenpool.

The complex is being funded primarily with Vision 2025 funds from Tulsa County, with remaining funds from the 2011 Glenpool Construction Bond, the city said on its Facebook page.

The complex will include six fields, its own parking area, concession area and restrooms.