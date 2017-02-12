City Of Glenpool Breaks Ground On New Soccer Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Of Glenpool Breaks Ground On New Soccer Complex

Posted: Updated:
Concept for the new South County Soccer Complex that will be built in Glenpool. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook Concept for the new South County Soccer Complex that will be built in Glenpool. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook
Glenpool Mayor Tim Fox speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook Glenpool Mayor Tim Fox speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday. Photo courtesy of the City of Glenpool Facebook
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Glenpool city leaders broke ground Saturday for the city's new $1.2 million soccer complex. 

The South County Soccer Complex will be constructed west of the South County Recreation Center, which is located at 13800 S. Peoria in Glenpool.

The complex is being funded primarily with Vision 2025 funds from Tulsa County, with remaining funds from the 2011 Glenpool Construction Bond, the city said on its Facebook page. 

The complex will include six fields, its own parking area, concession area and restrooms. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.