WARN Team Tracking Rain Chances In Green Country

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Good morning. We’re tracking an upper level storm system, currently located around the Baja across the northern Mexico plateau, that will bring a chance for some rain into the area later this evening through Tuesday morning to midday before exiting.  

While we will have a chance for some precipitation in the Tulsa metro, even higher chances will remain across southern OK where rainfall amounts between 1.5 and 2 inches may occur. Metro rainfall amounts may range from .50 to near 1 inch in spots.  Locations north of the Highway 412 corridor region will have lower chances, and our friends in southern Kansas may miss out completely from the system.  

The next upper level system will pass the area around Friday with no precip mentions with a stronger upper level low nearing the area Sunday into Monday. Tonight’s and Tuesday mornings system will not produce any severe weather for our area.  

This past weekend was a major roller coaster regarding the weather. Temps Saturday soared into the mid-80s across northeastern OK with mid to upper 90s reported across southwestern OK. A cold front moved across the area early Sunday morning and brought north winds and cooler air back to the state. Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-30s to lower 40s with daytime highs a few degrees above the seasonal averages with highs in the mid to upper 50s along with increasing clouds by the afternoon.  

As the above mentioned upper level system nears the southern plains tonight, our clouds will increase and temps Tuesday morning will be in the lower 40s along with increasing rain chances by this evening into Tuesday morning.  Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s or near 50 for most of the day along with some morning rains ending by midday across northern OK but continuing through the day (mostly) across southern OK.  

As the system exits the area late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, temps will start in the mid-30s and end with highs in the mid-50s along with some sunshine.

Thursday morning lows will be near freezing with highs moving back into the mid-60s.   Friday the lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s along with highs in the lower 70s.  

This weekend expected lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before another system nearing the area brings a chance for showers and storms into the area Sunday night or Monday morning.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV
 

