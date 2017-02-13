Woman Treated For Leg Injury In Tulsa Burger King Robbery

Tulsa Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Burger King at 11th and Harvard Monday morning, February 13, 2017. Early reports indicate two suspects broke a glass door to the fast food restaurant and forced their way in.

One was armed with a gun.

Police interviewed two workers who were at the restaurant getting ready to open. One ran out the back door when she heard the glass door break, according to police. She slipped and hurt her leg.

EMSA treated her injuries, and she is expected to be OK.

The robbers confronted another employee, demanding she open the safe. She told them she could not, and they took some money from cash registers, police say, and took off.

Police say one of the men was wearing a white mask. The other suspect was a black male - possibly in his 20s - about 5'10" and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and had a black handgun.

If you know anything about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.