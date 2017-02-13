Valentine's Day Vote Underway In Oklahoma

Skiatook is one of the school districts asking voters to approve bond issues.

Some Oklahoma voters can spend part of their Valentine's Day at the polls. News On 6 will have election results online and on air.

There are several school bond issues and some city and county elected positions up for vote Tuesday, February 14.

Mega school districts Union and Jenks have transportation and construction bonds they are asking voters to approve. Union's $26 million construction bond issue is needed to keep up with growing student population, according to Superintendent Kirt Hartzler.

The bond is broken down into three parts: it'll address phase two of elementary school 14 construction, improving the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, and making extensions and repairs at the high school.

1/17/2017 Related Story: Union Public Schools Asking Voters To Approve $26M Bond

Jenks has two separate bond issues totally $10,420,000 on the ballot. A $9.5 million construction bond would provide safety improvements like security cameras and equipment for the police department, office equipment, classroom furniture and other class supplies and technology purchases like computer hardware and software, white boards and more.

They also hope to add classrooms to some secondary locations and construct middle school athletic fields for football, soccer, lacrosse and field events.

The transportation bond would help the district purchase new buses.

Jenks Bond Issue Information

Skiatook Public Schools hopes voters will approve a new bond issue to repair and replace several buildings, and buy new buses. Superintendent Rick Thomas said the district needs to expand Skiatook Elementary so they'll have room as young families move to town.

The most urgent project would be a new roof for Marrs Elementary and the High School.

The most expensive project is a new fieldhouse by the stadium, replacing one of the oldest buildings in the district.

2/8/2017 Related Story: Bond Would Help Skiatook Schools Repair Buildings, Buy New Buses

Other issues on the ballot Tuesday in Tulsa County include school board positions in Collinsville and Union and city council positions in Owasso and Sand Springs.

Polling locations are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A Tahlequah city councilor and city clerk are on the ballot in Cherokee County as well as school ballots for Keys, Shady Grove and Hulbert.

Drumright will elect two new city commissioners. Several school board seats are up for vote in Craig County including Depew, Gypsy and Bristow.

In Mayes County, Pryor will elect a new city clerk, city council member, police chief and school board member.

Check the Oklahoma Board of Election website to see what's on the ballot in your county and/or city.