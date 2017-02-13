Hazelnut Coffee & Chocolate Truffles - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hazelnut Coffee & Chocolate Truffles

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • 10 oz Bittersweet chocolate, chips or finely chopped
  • ½ cup + 2tbsp. heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 4 tbsp. Panera Hazelnut Crème Ground Coffee
  • ½ tsp. hazelnut of vanilla extract
  • ½ cup hazelnuts, finely chopped for coating

Directions

  1. Place chocolate in medium bowl and set aside. Heat cream, butter, and coffee grounds in sauce pan over medium heat, stirring frequently. Just before mixture begins to boil, remove from heat and pour over chocolate. Allow to sit for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Add hazelnut extract to mixture and stir together until chocolate and cream are combined and smooth. Pour mixture into small baking dish and place in refrigerator to cool for 15 minutes.
  3. Once cool, using a scoop (#60) or melon baller, for 1” balls of ganache and place onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Roll balls between your hands to make round and then roll in chopped hazelnuts to coat evenly.
  4. Place truffles back in fridge for 5 minutes to chill.

Prep Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 20

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.