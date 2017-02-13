Large Water Leak Forces Evacuation Of Tulsa Warren Clinic Building

A major water line break forced evacuations and caused damage to a Warren Clinic medical building near Saint Francis Monday.

The building will be closed until at least Thursday as restoration crews continue to work. The company that owns the building said they may be out there 24/7 working to fix the mess inside.

More than 1,000 gallons of water rushed out of the Warren Clinic at 66th and Yale Monday morning.

David Wilson with the Warren Professional Building Corporation said, "Maybe an inch or two. My shoes are soaked."

The flooding gave parking lots a good soaking and caused some damage in the lobby.

"The floor is buckled, and that's really the extent of the damage. Some door frames and glass shifted, and some of the glass broke because the floor buckled and raised," Wilson said.

About 300 to 400 employees evacuated and ended up going home for the day.

St. Francis said the first-floor flood interrupted several patients' visits with their doctors.

"Pediatricians, OBs, really all types of medical practices in the building," Wilson said.

The rest of the building - owned by the Warren Professional Building Corporation - is full of administration offices.

Wilson said the color of the water isn't a concern.

"It was a supply line that broke, so, whatever was underneath the floor just came up with that. Probably a lot of sand," he said.

Wilson said a team of engineers determined the building is structurally sound, but there's still a lot of work ahead in the next few days.

Doctors who work there have temporarily relocated. To find out where they'll be while repairs are being made, you can find information here.