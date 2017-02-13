Tulsa City Crews Working To Fix Pavement After Leak At 33rd And - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa City Crews Working To Fix Pavement After Leak At 33rd And Lewis

Posted: Updated:
The water break was reported Sunday afternoon. The water break was reported Sunday afternoon.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Midtown drivers are seeing delays with lanes closed near 33rd and Lewis. City crews are doing repairs after a water main break over the weekend.

Crews came out around mid-morning Monday to start working on repaving the hole where the break happened. The city tells us this is a 24-inch line that's been causing problems in the area.

They received reports of the water main break just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Workers shut down the southbound lanes so they could work. The water was restored in the area late Sunday night. Lewis is down to one lane in both directions until the city can finish patching up the hole.

They tell us the street should be reopened by late Tuesday afternoon.

