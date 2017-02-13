3-Vehicle Wreck Backs Up Traffic On I-44 At Arkansas River

Image of the semi and the City of Tulsa truck.

A wreck on Interstate 44 at the Arkansas River caused a huge backup Monday.

The incident involved a semi, a smaller truck and a car in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The smaller truck was a City of Tulsa truck used to clean out sewers. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows it came to rest sandwiched between the semi and the guard rail on the bridge.

People stuck in the backup say it may be as long as five miles.

News On 6 Live Traffic

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one was hurt.