Lee Benson joined Griffin Communications in November 2016 as a sports mobile journalist. Prior to that, he was the Sports Director at KAGS-TV in College Station, Texas.

His career began at QCTV in Champlin, Minn., where he worked as a sports anchor/producer. He created QC Sports, a weekly 30-minute show that featured local sports in the Northwest Suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Lee spent the next two years as the sports director at KAWE-TV in Bemidji, Minn. He covered Bemidji State University athletics and high school sports from all around northern and central Minnesota. While at KAWE-TV, he was honored to receive a Minnesota AP Sports Reporting award in 2014.

Following his stint in Minnesota, Lee spent the majority of the next two years covering Texas A&M athletics.

Lee earned a degree in journalism from Gaylord College at the University of Oklahoma. Before attending OU, he played baseball at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kan.