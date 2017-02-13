Oklahoma's 'Space Capsule' Started As Anniversary Gift - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma's 'Space Capsule' Started As Anniversary Gift

Posted: Updated:
My first contact with this accidental roadside landmark was in 2008. My first contact with this accidental roadside landmark was in 2008.
Winganon Road, also known as 300 Road in Rogers County, is north of Talala on Highway 169. Turn east toward Chelsea, and it's on the north side of the road. Winganon Road, also known as 300 Road in Rogers County, is north of Talala on Highway 169. Turn east toward Chelsea, and it's on the north side of the road.
“For our fifth, my husband got all the supplies and friends and family together and we threw a huge party our here and painted it and decorated it," Heather Thomas said. “For our fifth, my husband got all the supplies and friends and family together and we threw a huge party our here and painted it and decorated it," Heather Thomas said.
WINGANON, Oklahoma -

The internet was all atwitter last week about a roadside find in Arizona. Someone had decorated an abandoned cement mixer to look like a space capsule.

Well, you can get down off your high horse, Arizona; we've had one of those space capsules for a long time.

2/8/2016 Related Story: Hold On, Arizona. Oklahoma Has Had A Cement Mixer/Space Capsule For Years

My first contact with this accidental roadside landmark was in 2008, back then it had a flag design, and it was a highlight on the daily commute for Heather and Barry Thomas.

And they imagined what it could become.

“For our fifth, my husband got all the supplies and friends and family together and we threw a huge party our here and painted it and decorated it," Heather said.

They've spent the last five years maintaining it. They've created a Facebook page for it and it's a tourist stop.

"We are on some virtual tours of America, walking tours of America, some scavenger hunts, geocaching sites…Roadside America has got us as a stop," Heather said.

You can even find the thing on Google Maps.

Carolyn Estes of the Oologah Lake Leader newspaper, who was out here with us, said the thing's been there a long time, maybe since the 50s.

It's been lots of things, but its life as a space capsule is the most memorable.

Rick: "So this was an anniversary gift?"
Barry: "This was our fifth anniversary gift."

So, the moral of this little tale is very simple, according to Heather, "When you tell your husband you want something big and shiny for your anniversary, you need to be real specific."

Wanna see it? Winganon Road, also known as 300 Road in Rogers County, is north of Talala on Highway 169. Turn east toward Chelsea, and it's on the north side of the road.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.