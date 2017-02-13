Workers At BA's 'A New Leaf' Hand-Delivering Bouquets They Created

Katy Lew has been a client at A New Leaf for three years now, but this is her first time working in the greenhouse.

On Valentine's Day, Lew and her friends will travel to more than 70 locations around Green Country to hand-deliver the flowers they spent all day today putting together.

A New Leaf uses horticulture therapy to work with people with developmental disabilities and autism.

Lew: "I like doing the bowls."

Sawyer: "Why?"

Lew: "Because you get to play in the dirt"

She is part of ‘The Bowl Crew,’ and they are hard at work making Valentine's Day bouquets for the community.

"It makes me feel wonderful, I like it," she said.

This is the first year they've worked with fresh-cut roses.

Marketing Director Kayla Jones said this means the clients are doing much more than just arranging flowers.

“When we add a new program, when we add a new product, it gains a new skill set for the clients that we serve," Jones said.

Jones said, "I am expecting joy, I am expecting for these guys to truly show what Valentine's is, and that's love; and these guys are the easiest to love, they just want to be your friend and they want to be seen as a person first before their disability."

Lew said she is just happy to help spread the love.

"It makes me feel really good to do things for other people because I like to see them be happy," she said.

The roses are sold out, but you can still order basket arrangements in time for Valentine's Day.