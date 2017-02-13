Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sues EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt For Slander

"We had a Wagoner County sheriff that stopped someone, uh, in Wagoner County and took $10,000 in a seizure and put that in their pocket, so I'm indicting that individual," Pruitt said.

The former Wagoner County sheriff is suing Attorney General Scott Pruitt for slander.

Bob Colbert said he wants to clear his name and would drop the suit if Pruitt publicly admits what he said wasn't true and apologizes.

The lawsuit says it stems from a traffic stop in 2014 when Colbert, then sheriff, and one of his deputies seized $10,000 from a suspected drug dealer.

It says the cash was deposited with the county treasurer, but, two years later, Pruitt indicted Colbert and the deputy in relation to that money.

The lawsuit says nowhere in the indictment does Pruitt accuse Colbert of taking the money or getting personal gain from it. However, the lawsuit says two months later, Pruitt was interviewed on a podcast and accused Colbert of pocketing the money.

They sent us audio from the CATO Institute's podcast.

"We had a Wagoner County sheriff that stopped someone, uh, in Wagoner County and took $10,000 in a seizure and put that in their pocket, so I'm indicting that individual," Pruitt said.

Colbert said that statement wasn't true and Pruitt knew it wasn't true when he said it.

"He just can't go on TV and destroy someone's life,” Colbert said. “I have a family, I have friends. He has to be accountable for what he's done."

The lawsuit says Pruitt has been vocal about changing the laws when it comes to law enforcement seizing suspected drug money and was pushing that political agenda when he made the false statements about Colbert.

The former sheriff said he wants his name and reputation cleared.

"If it was true I'd take my lumps and go on down the road. That's the way I've always done. If I mess up, I'll take my lumps, but this is not true and he knows it's not true, that's the part that's hard for me," Colbert said.

Pruitt's office said they haven't received the lawsuit and they don't comment on pending litigation.

As for the indictment, one charge was dropped, but, this summer, Colbert is set to stand trial on two bribery charges.

