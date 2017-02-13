Expert: February Historically Bad Month For Flu Season - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Expert: February Historically Bad Month For Flu Season

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Health Department says five people have died in Tulsa County from the flu since February 1st.

Just last week, schools in several parts of the state shut down because so many students were sick.

February is the peak of cold and flu season, and this month, the bug has been so bad that flu illnesses actually forced some schools to close - like Minco Public Schools in Grady County, McLoud Schools in Oklahoma City and Stigler Schools in Haskell County.

The increase in cases has some people concerned; but, Dr. Scott Ghere, who has been a family physician for 10 years, said it's not that unusual.

"Historically, February is always the worst case for flu. It always has been over the last five years,” Ghere said.

According to the State Health Department, there were 167 hospitalizations due to the flu reported in the state in just the first seven days of February.

For the entire season, there have been 827 hospitalization reports.

The flu season starts in September, and since then 23 people have died in Oklahoma - eight of those in Tulsa County.

While the numbers are, unfortunately, on par with the average, Ghere said there are other viruses making the rounds.

"Most of the common viruses that we have, either it be RSV, which infects a lot of kids but also adults, but you also have adenovirus and enterovirus, there's a lot of viruses out there," Ghere said.

Or, as some of us like to call it, the crud; either way, if it feels like everyone is sick around you, you're not necessarily wrong - Ghere said this is just what happens.

The biggest recommendation to prevent getting sick, or, perhaps the whole office getting sick, is to wash your hands with good old-fashioned soap and water, and stay home if you are sick.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
