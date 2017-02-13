Leader Of Tulsa Child Sex Trafficking Ring Pleads Guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Leader Of Tulsa Child Sex Trafficking Ring Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Monday, 21-year-old Joshua Harring admitted he prostituted underage girls. Monday, 21-year-old Joshua Harring admitted he prostituted underage girls.
Federal prosecutor, Trent Shores. Federal prosecutor, Trent Shores.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The leader of a major child sex trafficking operation in Tulsa pleaded guilty in federal court.

Monday, 21-year-old Joshua Harring admitted he prostituted underage girls.

The undercover officers who busted the case open said it hits close to home.

Federal prosecutors breathed a sigh of relief after Harring's guilty plea.

U.S. Attorney Danny Williams said, "To finally get to this point, to get the main person, really, justice has been done."

They said the 21-year-old was head of a local child sex trafficking ring.

"Joshua Harring was the leader in this sex trafficking operation. There were approximately six or seven co-conspirators and they preyed on young women in our community," said federal prosecutor, Trent Shores.

Federal court documents show Harring worked with others to prostitute at least three girls who were all under 18.

Using social media to recruit the girls, making them perform sex acts for money, and then keeping the money for themselves.

One undercover officer said, "Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, social media - that's how individuals and traffickers like Joshua Harring are recruiting girls in Tulsa, Oklahoma, of all places."

Undercover officers from the Tulsa Police Vice Unit spent more than a year investigating the prostitution ring. They broke the case open about a year ago when an officer posed as a customer at a Motel 6 in east Tulsa, saved the 16-year-old victim and arrested Harring along with those working with him.

Officers said they worked tirelessly, but seeing Harring plead guilty made it worth it.

"It pulls at your heart strings because we all have family members who are young girls - nieces, granddaughters, it really gets to you," Sergeant Joe Gamboa said.

Harring will spend 22 years in prison.

The others involved in the ring have already pleaded guilty.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.