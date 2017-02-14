Oklahoma Getting Much Needed Rainfall

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Another chance for more showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next few days before a mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to develop across Texas with the sinking and compressing air impacting part of Oklahoma this weekend.More >>
A few showers and storms may again be possible this morning through midday, mostly across southern or east central Oklahoma, as a weak boundary to our south lifts northward for the next few hours.More >>
