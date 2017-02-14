Woman's Car Taken In Tulsa Armed Robbery Recovered - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman's Car Taken In Tulsa Armed Robbery Recovered

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have recovered a woman's car which they say was stolen at gunpoint at an east Tulsa store Monday evening.

Officers were called to the Dollar General in the 10800 block of East 11th Street at 9:45 p.m. about the armed robbery.

The victim told police when she left the store, two men approached her and demanded her vehicle, purse and cell phone.  She said the pair left headed west.

Police say about 15 minutes later, an officer spotted the victim's car parked at the Sierra Pointe Apartments in the 1300 block of South 107th East Avenue.  They said it had been backed into a parking space.

Officers said the victim got her car back, but her purse and cell phone are still missing.

Police are still looking for the two men.

