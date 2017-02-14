Son Of Missing McAlester Woman Asks Her To Come Home

The son of a missing McAlester woman is sending out a message to his mom.

Holly Cantrell went missing on January 20, 2017 when she was seen leaving the McAlester hospital, where she works and getting into a green truck.

Her son Wesley turns 13 on Tuesday and posted a photo of himself holding up a sign. "Mom please come back home safe so we can be a family again. We love you."

Cantrell's family has also set up a reward fund.

McAlester Police ask that anyone with information about Holly Cantrell to call them at 918-423-1212.