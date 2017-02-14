Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty In Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12. Alvin Ezra Opry entered the plea Monday, February 13, 2017 in Tulsa County Court.

Prosecutors say the girl was 10 years old and that she was not a stranger to Opry. They also say he had inappropriate sexual contact with her several times and wrote her sexually explicit letters her parents found.

Opry was not offered a plea deal, according to prosecutors.

He will be sentenced in late March.