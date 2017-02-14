Chandler Man Charged With Using Bad Check To Buy Cattle

A 26-year-old Chandler man is in the Lincoln County jail after he was charged earlier this month with buying 35 pair of cattle with a bad check.

Ethan Lee surrendered last week following a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association investigator found Lee allegedly wrote a check for $85,000 on closed account as payment to a Sequoyah County rancher for the cattle in November 2016.

Lee is charged with one count of obtaining merchandise by bogus check.

TSCRA rangers say their investigation continues and more charges and arrests are possible as additional information is revealed.

Ethan Lee has a court appearance set for February 27th.