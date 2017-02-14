Broken Arrow Family Continues To Search For Missing Girl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Family Continues To Search For Missing Girl

Posted: Updated:
Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016 in Broken Arrow Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016 in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A 16-year-old Broken Arrow girl has been missing for more than a year and the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children said her family is still searching for her to bring her home. 

Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016, in Broken Arrow but she may travel to areas to areas in Tulsa. 

Lyles is 5'0" and weighs 125 lbs. 

Anyone with information about Lyles is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

To view the NCMEC poster, click here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.