Broken Arrow Family Continues To Search For Missing Girl

Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016 in Broken Arrow

A 16-year-old Broken Arrow girl has been missing for more than a year and the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children said her family is still searching for her to bring her home.

Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016, in Broken Arrow but she may travel to areas to areas in Tulsa.

Lyles is 5'0" and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information about Lyles is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

To view the NCMEC poster, click here.