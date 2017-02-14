Persons Of Interest Sought In Tulsa Armed Robbery, Assault

Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection with an armed robbery and assault at a Tulsa apartment complex in October 2016.

Tulsa detectives released photos of the man and woman they want to question about the crime.

Police say the victim spoke to a woman online and later agreed to meet her in person at an apartment complex near 61st and Lewis. Investigators say during that meeting, a man armed with a handgun came up and took the victim's cash and cellphone. He also struck the victim hard on the head.

The pair then ran off.

If you can identify the couple, Tulsa Police ask you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.