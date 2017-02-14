Persons Of Interest Sought In Tulsa Armed Robbery, Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Persons Of Interest Sought In Tulsa Armed Robbery, Assault

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police photo Tulsa Police photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection with an armed robbery and assault at a Tulsa apartment complex in October 2016.

Tulsa detectives released photos of the man and woman they want to question about the crime.

Police say the victim spoke to a woman online and later agreed to meet her in person at an apartment complex near 61st and Lewis.  Investigators say during that meeting, a man armed with a handgun came up and took the victim's cash and cellphone.  He also struck the victim hard on the head.

The pair then ran off. 

If you can identify the couple, Tulsa Police ask you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.