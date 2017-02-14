Sooners Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week

Fresh off scoring its season high in a victory over Auburn, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the fifth straight week. The Sooners defeated the Tigers, 198.075-195.725, in the Perfect 10 Challenge in Oklahoma City last weekend.

Through six meets, the Sooners are averaging a 197.813 to claim the top spot. LSU remained in No. 2 this week with a 197.579 average, setting up a top-two showdown between the Sooners and Tigers at Friday's GymQuarters Invitational. No. 10 Georgia and No. 15 Missouri will also compete in the neutral site meet.

Florida (197.521), UCLA (197.025) and Utah (196.879) round out the top five teams. The Sooners are yet again ranked first on three of four events, coming in first on bars (49.454), beam (49.429) and floor (49.508), while holding second on vault (49.421).

Individually, six Sooners combined for 14 top-25 rankings. Freshman Maggie Nichols is ranked in first place in the all-around (39.767) for the sixth consecutive week. She also is first on bars (9.938), beam (9.937) and floor (9.963) and sits third on vault (9.929).

With an average of 39.455, senior Chayse Capps holds ninth place in the all-around standings and is also tied for 10th on floor (9.900) and tied for 20th on vault (9.867).

Junior AJ Jackson and sophomore Brenna Dowell are both ranked on vault and floor. Jackson holds eighth place and ninth place on floor with averages of 9.904 on both events, while Dowell is tied for 13 on vault (9.892) and claims 21st on floor (9.880).

On bars, sophomore Nicole Lehrmann is tied for fifth place with an average score of 9.900, and junior Stefani Catour shares 16th on beam with a 9.863.

This weekend, the Sooners will take on three top-15 foes as they face No. 2 LSU, No. 10 Georgia and No. 15 Missouri in the GYMQuarters Invitational in St. Charles, Mo. The podium meet begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday and will stream through FloGymnastics.