Tulsa Couple Shares Their 57-Year-Old Love Story

The foundation of Lynda and Howard Frank’s story begins with their daily walks to elementary school in Poteau, Oklahoma.

A Tulsa couple is sharing their love story this Valentine’s Day.

This chapter is taking place at the Montereau Retirement Center, but the story began more than 50 years ago.

Growing up, two were next door neighbors.

"We had a double driveway between the two houses. We walked to school together every day," Howard said.

Lynda said their families grew up together. Her dad was a doctor; in fact, she said he actually delivered Howard the year before she was born.

"I used to lay in bed at night and I could look out my window and see her mom and her dad over the sink in their house," Howard said.

They dated all through junior high and high school and got married while at OU.

Howard: "We've been married 57 years."

Rick: "When's your anniversary?"

Lynda: "July the 10th. We'll be married 58 years on July 10th."

They got married in 1959, and Lynda’s father had some good advice for her that day.

"The last thing my father told me before the wedding, never tell me you didn't know him well enough," Lynda said.

And they’ve been together 57 years and counting.

Lynda said, "We were just always very good friends."

Hard to love them if you don't like them.

Happy Valentine's Day.