No Town Hall Meetings Scheduled For Oklahoma Congressmen

Congress goes on break next week, but some people who wanted to spend time with members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation may be disappointed.

We checked their offices and found no one is planning a true town hall meeting. They're a little unusual here anyway, but it follows a national protest movement targeting that kind of open forum.

It's happened at several town hall meetings with the new congress; in Kansas City protesters interrupted. In Grand Rapids, a congressman had trouble talking over the shouting.

Oklahoma's lawmakers were swamped with phone calls during the DeVos confirmation and they've had some protests at their offices.

District Director Gabe Sherman said, “We get a lot of phone calls in here every day, a lot of people asking about specific issues, not so much specific appearances. But, I tell you, a lot of people are engaged right now, which is expected with a new president and new administration.”

With more people complaining to congress, we checked with Oklahoma's senators about town hall meetings.

Inhofe’s office said, “Oh, No, no, he will not. He'll probably be in Washington.”

“There is not one on the schedule,” they said at Lankford’s office.

Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford have none planned next week. Representative Markwayne Mullin's office said he would be out of the country, and Representative Jim Bridenstine's office said he had 15 events planned, but no true town hall meetings.

Sherman said, “He'll be speaking to Rotary Clubs, and Civic groups, and church groups, to make sure that we're not only communicating what’s happening, but also listening and understanding how those decisions are affecting Oklahomans.

Mullin's office said he was planning some town halls, but not until April.