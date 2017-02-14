Prosecutors Cracking Down On Those Who Permit Child Abuse

There's a new trend when it comes to prosecuting child abuse cases.

We have long seen charges filed against the abuser but, now we're seeing more charges filed against mothers and even grandparents for permitting the abuse.

Because children are totally helpless and dependent on the adults around them, the law says any adult who should've known the child was at risk or should've done something to protect the child can be held almost as responsible as the person who actually did the abusing.

Police say some mothers choose men over their kids because they love their man more or need his financial support or they're afraid of him.

"Whatever the reason is, if there's a choice to be made, the choice has to be in favor of the child, it just has to be," said Sarah McAmis, Tulsa County Child Abuse Prosecutor.

McAmis's team specializes in child abuse cases and they're seeing more cases involving drugs.

"I understand drugs are a problem, I understand drugs are an addiction but there are choices to be made and your child has to come before anything else, before any addiction, before any other choice you make," McAmis said.

She has some advice for mothers: get to know a man well before you bring him around your children. If he's been violent with you or others, know he could be violent toward your kids. Trust your gut if your kid has an injury and the explanation doesn't make sense and get your child medical attention immediately, rather than worrying that you or the man could get into trouble.

"Some of these cases are so obvious and could have been prevented so easily if the adults would've just made reasonable choices," McAmis said.

It's not only mothers getting charged but grandparents too. The punishment for permitting child abuse is up to life in prison.