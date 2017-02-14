Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers With Valentine's Day Gifts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers With Valentine's Day Gifts

Posted: Updated:
As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers. As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Employees at Tulsa Transit spent the day spreading some Valentine's Day love.

As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers.

Hundreds of people hopped on the bus for what they thought would be their normal Tuesday commutes, but Tulsa Transit employees had other plans. 

Liann Alfaro has been a part of the Love Squad for three years. 

"We just let our customers know how much we love them and how much we appreciate them for utilizing Tulsa transit," Alfaro said. 

As buses made their routine stops around town, they were greeted by The Love Squad who jumped on board to surprise riders with Valentines.

"It's cold, it's rainy it's yucky, the minute we announce what we are doing, we start handing out the flowers and the candy, the smiles just come on," Alfaro said.

"Everybody is so appreciative and we just have a good time with it."

But for some passengers, the gesture means much, much more. 

"Some of the Valentines and the flowers and the gifts and the candy that we give out are the only Valentine's that some of these people actually get," she said. 

And she hopes the tradition continues for years to come 

"Being able to give somebody that awesome feeling of knowing somebody cares, is what means the most to me," Alfaro said. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.