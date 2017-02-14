Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers With Valentine's Day Gifts

As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers.

Employees at Tulsa Transit spent the day spreading some Valentine's Day love.

Hundreds of people hopped on the bus for what they thought would be their normal Tuesday commutes, but Tulsa Transit employees had other plans.

Liann Alfaro has been a part of the Love Squad for three years.

"We just let our customers know how much we love them and how much we appreciate them for utilizing Tulsa transit," Alfaro said.

As buses made their routine stops around town, they were greeted by The Love Squad who jumped on board to surprise riders with Valentines.

"It's cold, it's rainy it's yucky, the minute we announce what we are doing, we start handing out the flowers and the candy, the smiles just come on," Alfaro said.

"Everybody is so appreciative and we just have a good time with it."

But for some passengers, the gesture means much, much more.

"Some of the Valentines and the flowers and the gifts and the candy that we give out are the only Valentine's that some of these people actually get," she said.

And she hopes the tradition continues for years to come

"Being able to give somebody that awesome feeling of knowing somebody cares, is what means the most to me," Alfaro said.