Rain Ending, Sunshine Returns.

The rains are slowly ending from N-S this evening as the main upper level system gradually drifts on to the SE and away from OK. As expected, the rainfall totals have been most generous over the more S/SE counties but the entire state has received at least some badly needed moisture from this particular system. Here are the totals as of this writing, courtesy of the good folks at the OK Mesonet. Those numbers will continue to go up for the more SE counties as the rain will not be ending there till later tonight.

[img]

Also, this has been a steady, soaking rain which has largely fallen where it was most desperately needed according to the drought monitor as of last week. This will certainly diminish the impact of the expanding drought we have been dealing with all winter, but this has not been a drought ending rain. We need several more events, particularly ones with more run-off to replenish the diminished watersheds, streams, and lakes around the state.

[img]

Also, keep in mind that despite this soaking rain, it will not take long for the dormant vegetation to dry out and any windy, warm days will quickly lead to enhanced fire danger potential once again. Notice, for example, how those conditions will impact the fire danger later this week.

[img]

For tonight, the rains will be gradually ending in the more SE counties and our skies will be clearing from N-S towards morning. Together with a light NW breeze, morning temperatures should drop into the low-mid 30s to start the day Wednesday. Lots of sunshine and a NW breeze will result in afternoon temperatures mostly in the mid 50s so a very pleasant day.

Thursday and Friday will see a return to southerly winds and together with the sunshine, daytime temperatures will be much warmer once again. After starting the day in the mid 30s on Thursday, we should make it well into the 60s that afternoon and Friday will be even warmer as you can see on our forecast page. High level cirrus clouds will be on the increase during the day Friday and the weekend into early next week looks to be cloudy to mostly cloudy each day.

Those clouds will dampen the daytime highs somewhat with maximum temperatures generally in the 60s, but will also keep us from cooling much at night with overnight lows generally running in the 50s going into next week. That means it will be much warmer than normal as the normal diurnal range at this time of year is 53/31. In other words, each day for the weekend into next week will start off near or warmer than our normal daytime high would be.

The clouds will also bring with them a slight chance of some sprinkles or a few light showers for Saturday into the day Sunday. However, a better chance of showers and perhaps even some storms will be possible sometime Monday as another storm system moves our way from the W coast by early next week. Far too early to say if it will be as good a rainmaker as our current system, but at least it will bring another chance of badly needed rainfall as you can see on the 7 day QPF.

[img]

That QPF map also shows more heavy precipitation impacting the W Coast which suggests the potential for additional systems making it into the Plains later next week. That seems to be what the 6-10 day precipitation outlook is suggesting as it has us with a relatively wet pattern over that time frame. Temperatures will also be above normal during that period.

[img]

So, stay tuned and check back for updates.

Dick Faurot