Tulsa Couple Shows Love Is Hard, But Worth Fighting For

TULSA, Oklahoma -

In honor of Valentine's Day, we bring you the story of a Tulsa couple that knows just as well as anyone that love isn't always easy.

Stephanie and Anthony Echols have been married for 10 years, but, for about nine of those, they've struggled - fighting their way through one of love's biggest obstacles, infidelity.

"I began having an affair that lasted for about six months," Anthony said.

They were living in Dallas at the time, both working jobs that took them far away from each other, geographically and emotionally.

That's when Anthony had a six-month long affair with someone else.

The affair ended, they moved to Tulsa, and decided to seek out marriage therapy.

"It's a now or never kind of thing. Let's get some things sorted out," Stephanie said.

Anthony said, "We were just at a point where it was throw in the towel or fix it. There was no more in between. We were at the point where we were both frustrated enough by the situation, angry enough at the situation, and yet, we knew we were with the right people."

They were skeptical at first - marriage counseling isn't cheap, and it's a big commitment.

Anthony said, "I think it's hands down one of the smartest things we've ever done. I think it's made me better."

"We were the most valuable thing, us together. We were worth the money, we were worth the time, we were worth the work," Stephanie said.

As for Valentine's Day, Anthony said it's not a huge day of celebration for them. He said every day is something new and different, and they enjoy all their time together much more now.

