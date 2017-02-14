Couple Reunited After Nearly 50 Years Honored On Valentine’s Day

Harold and Kathleen met in 1967 while they were in college in Nebraska. Their brief romance was cut short when Harold got drafted into the Vietnam War as a combat medic.

A couple separated for nearly 50 years is together again this Valentine's Day.

The two lost contact with each other until 2015 when Kathleen reached out to Harold with a phone call and the two hit it off again.

Harold: "It feels like she never left!"

Kathleen: "If you ever feel that love is lost, it's always there, it's just finding it again."

Harold and Kathleen are now engaged to be married.

Tuesday night, the Town Village Senior Living Center where Harold lives held a spotlight dance in their honor.