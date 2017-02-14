Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa

Deacon Davis Hamel with Catholic Charities said, "This is significant in the fact that we had the arrival scheduled, then, they are put on hold, and now they're reinstated again."

Catholic Charities is the official charity in Oklahoma that coordinates with the United States government for resettlement.

Refugees from Russia and Burma arrived in Tulsa Tuesday night.

This is first time refugees have come to Tulsa since a federal appeals court stopped President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees.

Catholic Charities is the official charity in Oklahoma that coordinates with the United States government for resettlement.

The group said the refugees are coming here to be reunited with their family members who are already living here.

Catholic Charities said 28 refugees who were scheduled to arrive earlier this month had their travel plans canceled when the executive order went into effect.

With the federal court of appeals denying Trump's travel ban, the refugees are on their way to Tulsa.

2/9/2017 Related Story: Ruling Against Travel Ban Executive Order Brings Relief To OK's Catholic Charities

The charity said it assists the refugees with finding them housing to getting them orientated.

Tony: "Are you excited to see them?

Thang Piang: "Yeah, very excited for my aunt and very happy for the Catholic Charities and the Americans.”

Deacon Davis Hamel with Catholic Charities said, "This is significant in the fact that we had the arrival scheduled, then, they are put on hold, and now they're reinstated again."

We’re told nine more refugees from Burma are scheduled to arrive this week.