Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Catholic Charities is the official charity in Oklahoma that coordinates with the United States government for resettlement. Catholic Charities is the official charity in Oklahoma that coordinates with the United States government for resettlement.
Deacon Davis Hamel with Catholic Charities said, "This is significant in the fact that we had the arrival scheduled, then, they are put on hold, and now they're reinstated again." Deacon Davis Hamel with Catholic Charities said, "This is significant in the fact that we had the arrival scheduled, then, they are put on hold, and now they're reinstated again."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Refugees from Russia and Burma arrived in Tulsa Tuesday night.

This is first time refugees have come to Tulsa since a federal appeals court stopped President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees.

Catholic Charities is the official charity in Oklahoma that coordinates with the United States government for resettlement.

The group said the refugees are coming here to be reunited with their family members who are already living here.

Catholic Charities said 28 refugees who were scheduled to arrive earlier this month had their travel plans canceled when the executive order went into effect.

With the federal court of appeals denying Trump's travel ban, the refugees are on their way to Tulsa.

2/9/2017 Related Story: Ruling Against Travel Ban Executive Order Brings Relief To OK's Catholic Charities

The charity said it assists the refugees with finding them housing to getting them orientated.

Tony: "Are you excited to see them?
Thang Piang: "Yeah, very excited for my aunt and very happy for the Catholic Charities and the Americans.”

Deacon Davis Hamel with Catholic Charities said, "This is significant in the fact that we had the arrival scheduled, then, they are put on hold, and now they're reinstated again."

We’re told nine more refugees from Burma are scheduled to arrive this week.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.