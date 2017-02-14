Two Edison Seniors Return To The Court After Thinking They'd Nev - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Edison Seniors Return To The Court After Thinking They'd Never Play Again

TULSA, Oklahoma -

All senior nights are memorable, but at Edison, this year was extra special.

"Very proud and humbled to be able to do this for these guys,” said Edison basketball coach Michael Parish.

Deshawn Caldwell hasn't played any sport since last February.

After collapsing at practice, Grant Bland said he'd give anything to play basketball just once.

On Tuesday night, both were in the starting lineup.

"I spent a lot of the year just trying to figure out how I could make that happen,” said Parish. “It just kind of came together over the last week or so."

Caldwell added, "Well you know, I couldn't really sleep last night. I was up all night, just really thinking about it because it was a dream come true. Coming into this year, I never thought I'd be doing this again."

Not only did both start, both are in the stat book.

But, the score and stats didn’t matter.

The night was about two seniors stepping on the floor one final time and making a dream come true. 

