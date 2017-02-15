Hello Sunshine, Goodbye Rain

The storm system responsible for some decent rainfall across the area Monday night and yesterday is now exiting the far southeastern Oklahoma early this morning. We’ll see sunshine today with highs in the mid-50's along with a northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph. After a pleasant warm-up Thursday and Friday, we’ll track two upper level systems that will be nearing the state. It’s the 2nd system that may bring a chance of storms to the area by early next week.

The main upper level system responsible for our rain yesterday is now elongated across the southern plains with a small area of low pressure developing at the base of the trough over the southwestern areas of Texas. This small low will eventually become absorbed into the flow and move across our area either Friday night or Saturday morning. At this point, it appears the only influence will be some clouds and possible a shower or sprinkle (or two) Saturday morning across eastern Oklahoma as it lifts rapidly to the northeast. Directly behind this system, a longer wave trough will emerge across the western U.S. and will eject into the southern and central plains Sunday night or Monday. A stronger quasi-type closed low will be likely across southern Texas by Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a decent chance of showers and storms into the state Monday along with gusty south winds and highs this weekend into the upper 60's or lower 70's. Most data support a good inflow of low level moisture with dew points in the lower 60's arriving across eastern Oklahoma Monday morning to midday. If this is the case, strong forcing from the trough will help to develop storms, a few of which may be strong to severe. But the low across south Texas may inhibit the quality return of moisture. We’ll not know for sure until we get closer to the event, but for now will keep a decent chance of showers and storms for the Monday period. This air-mass is not expected to change until possible late next week with a surface front moving across the state bringing a minor cool down and slightly drier air.

Temps will move into the 50s today with sunshine, and into the upper 60's and lower 70's Thursday and Friday along with south winds. Despite the rainfall, the fire danger will quickly increase Thursday.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone