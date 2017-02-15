Man In Custody Following Deadly Tulsa Shooting

A man was shot to death near 61st and Yale.

Detectives have taken a man into custody following a fatal shooting at a Tulsa home early Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

It was just after 3:30 a.m. that police were called to the home in the 6200 block of South Richmond. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.

Detectives say he had been shot several times.

Homicide detective Sgt. Dave Walker says another man in the home, who had called police to the home, is believed to be the shooter.

It took detectives nearly 3 hours to get a search warrant at the home -- saying something inside seemed suspicious.

Sgt. Walker says they are still trying to determine a motive.

"Not disarray like they were fighting throughout the house. It just looked like somebody's moving or shifting a lot of property around," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Jack Rodden lives next door and woke up to officers knocking on his door.

"Just asked me if I knew anything about the people next door, that there was a commotion over there, they had a couple friends over there," said Jack Rodden.

This is Tulsa's 10th homicide of 2017 and Sgt. Walker, says this is uncommon for this neighborhood.

"I don't know much about the area. I can safely say I haven't worked a murder on this street or this part of town," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Police said the shooter lived at the home with family members, but they were not home at the time. The name of the victim or shooter have not been released.