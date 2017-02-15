Tulsa Cell Phone Store Burglarized

Police are looking for a suspect wearing dark clothing who broke into a Tulsa cell phone store early Wednesday.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the Cricket store in the 3100 block of South Garnett. They arrived to find the store's front glass door broken.

Police said it appeared the suspect had rummaged through the displays as well as a back room before fleeing.

No word on if anything was taken in the burglary. Police are now reviewing surveillance video from the store.