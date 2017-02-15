AirMed Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Pushmataha County Field

Authorities say a AirMed plane was headed to Idabel to pick up a patient when it made an emergency landing in a field Tuesday morning.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, three people were on board at the time. He says the pilot, nurse and paramedic were not injured.

According to Jim Gregory, a Med-Trans Corp. spokesperson, the plane was a King Air C-90 based in eastern Oklahoma.

Gregory said in a press release, "the NTSB and FAA authorities have been notified and we are cooperating fully with the investigation."

The emergency landing happened east of Rattan just after 11 a.m.