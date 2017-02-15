Russian, Burmese Refugees Reunited With Their Tulsa Families

A Tulsa church group welcomed refugees from Russia and Burma at the Tulsa International Airport late Tuesday.

They all came to Tulsa to reunite with families that have already re-settled here with the assistance of Catholic Charities.

Fourteen refugees from Russia and the rest from Burma were delayed when President Trump issued his travel ban.

2/14/2017 Related Story: Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa

Part of the ban affected the refugee resettlement program.

One Russian mother says it's like a dream to be here in America.

"I came here with my husband, so it's his brother, he lives here, for me it's very new I don't know what to say because--I'm really happy to be here with my family thank you for welcoming me," said Marina Philippova.

Catholic Charities say they will be helping these families transition and become members of the Tulsa community.