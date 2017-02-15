Russian, Burmese Refugees Reunited With Their Tulsa Families - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Russian, Burmese Refugees Reunited With Their Tulsa Families

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa church group welcomed refugees from Russia and Burma at the Tulsa International Airport late Tuesday.  

They all came to Tulsa to reunite with families that have already re-settled here with the assistance of Catholic Charities.

Fourteen refugees from Russia and the rest from Burma were delayed when President Trump issued his travel ban.

2/14/2017 Related Story: Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa

Part of the ban affected the refugee resettlement program.

One Russian mother says it's like a dream to be here in America.

"I came here with my husband, so it's his brother, he lives here, for me it's very new I don't know what to say because--I'm really happy to be here with my family thank you for welcoming me," said Marina Philippova.

Catholic Charities say they will be helping these families transition and become members of the Tulsa community.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.