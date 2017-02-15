OSBI: Oklahoma Mother Cleans Out Daughter's Trust Fund

A Davis woman cleaned out a trust fund intended for her daughter, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities are looking for Sheryl Lynne Clark who will face six counts of first-degree forgery and one count of embezzlement when captured.

Agents said they were brought in by the Garvin County Sheriff's Office at the end of 2016 to investigate money withdrawn fraudulently from the Pauls Valley National Bank. A news release states the trust was funded by Workers Compensation after the victim's father died.

The daughter would have access to the money starting on her 18th birthday. Instead, OSBI states the girl's mother started withdrawing the money in March 2014. Two withdrawals were approved for the welfare and maintenance of the daughter by a Workers Comp judge, but then Clark alleged made six more withdrawals totally more than $36,000.

When the daughter turned 18, she went to the bank and learned there was no money left. Agents traced the withdrawals and forgeries to the victim's mother, records show.

OSBI agents believe Clark is hiding from authorities. If you have information that can help them find her, call OSBI at 1-800-522-8014.