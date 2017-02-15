OSBI: Oklahoma Mother Cleans Out Daughter's Trust Fund - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

OSBI: Oklahoma Mother Cleans Out Daughter's Trust Fund

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Sheryl Lynne Clark Sheryl Lynne Clark
GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Davis woman cleaned out a trust fund intended for her daughter, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities are looking for Sheryl Lynne Clark who will face six counts of first-degree forgery and one count of embezzlement when captured.

Agents said they were brought in by the Garvin County Sheriff's Office at the end of 2016 to investigate money withdrawn fraudulently from the Pauls Valley National Bank. A news release states the trust was funded by Workers Compensation after the victim's father died.

The daughter would have access to the money starting on her 18th birthday. Instead, OSBI states the girl's mother started withdrawing the money in March 2014. Two withdrawals were approved for the welfare and maintenance of the daughter by a Workers Comp judge, but then Clark alleged made six more withdrawals totally more than $36,000.

When the daughter turned 18, she went to the bank and learned there was no money left. Agents traced the withdrawals and forgeries to the victim's mother, records show.

OSBI agents believe Clark is hiding from authorities. If you have information that can help them find her, call OSBI at 1-800-522-8014.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.